India U-19 suffers defeat in Tri series

Cheltenham: India U-19 lost by five wickets against hosts England U-19 to suffer their first defeat in the Tri Nation 50-over tournament here on Friday. Sent into bat, Divyaansh Saxena hit a patient 51 while opener Tilak Verma made 47 to guide India U-19 to 256 for six.

Besides, Shubhang Hegde (32 not out) and Karan Lal (31 not out) played good hands to help India U-19’s cause.

Sameer Rizvi (28) and skipper Priyam Garg (13) also got starts but failed to carry on. Off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri (2/37) and medium pacer Kasey Aldridge (2/39) chipped in with two wickets apiece for England U-19. Chasing 257 for a win, England U-19 rode on Jack Haynes’ 104-ball 89 and opener Ben Charlesworth’s 52 to overwhelm the target in 48.4 overs.

Skipper George Hill (41) and Aldridge (29) remained unbeaten to guide England U-19 home and hand the hosts their first win in the tournament. Left-arm orthodox spinner Hegde was the pick of the bowlers for India U-19 with figures of three for 60. It was India U-19 team’s first defeat in three matches.

The Indians had earlier defeated England U-19 by five wickets before beating Bangladesh U-19 by six wickets in Worcester. India U-19 will next play Bangladesh U-19 here on Saturday.