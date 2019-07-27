Review: ‘Dear Comrade’ – Close to the heart

Chennai: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, after the success of Geeta Govindam is back with Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma.

The story is about the ups and downs in the relationship between an impulsive Bobby (Vijay Deverakonda) and a sensitive Lilly (Rashmika Mandanna) and how Bobby wants to be a comrade in the life of Lilly.

The film shows Bobby, who is the Students Union leader of his college. He is an angry young man and fights for justice all the time, inspired by his grandfather (Charu Hassan), who has fought for the nation during his heydays.

He meets Lilly, a state-level cricketer, who is his neighbour. He soon falls in love with her and when he confesses it to her, she rejects it but with his continuous attempts, they both start their relationship.

Lilly is a sensitive person who doesn’t want to see people get into a fight as she had lost her brother in a college fight a few years ago.

Seeing Bobby indulging in fight all the time, she persuades him to leave everything but he, in turn, asks her to move away from him. How they meet again and what happens in their life forms the rest of the story.

Bharat Kamma has to be applauded for coming up with a story that touches upon the issue of sexual harassment faced by women in the workspace and urges them to fight for their right. It is a much-needed message at this juncture. Justin Prabhakaran’s songs add more beauty to the film as all the songs are top-notch.

Both the actors, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika, add life to the film as they have lived the characters of Bobby and Lilly. In the second half, both the lives of Bobby and Lilly face a dramatic turnaround. This part is too slow and can make one a bit tedious but the performance of the actors makes it interesting.

The climax is also too melodramatic but in the end, Bharath Kamma deserves applause for coming out with a film that talks about the need for every woman to have someone close to her as a Comrade in her life who supports her passion, fights for her right and makes her achieve her dreams and passion. It is a film that makes you think, makes you stand up for justice and can leave a lasting impact on yourself.