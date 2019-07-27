Siemens all set for Ingenuity Tour for SMEs at Coimbatore

Chennai: Siemens Limited recently launched its ‘Ingenuity Tour’ to showcase technology solutions for SMEs. It has begun its Coimbatore journey.

The truck will be stationed at ITC Kovai today (27 July) and Vijaya Fair Grounds (29 July).

The purpose of the tour is to engage, address challenges and raise awareness about the technology solutions Siemens has to offer for key industries in India including automotive, food and beverages, packaging, machine tools capital goods, power, pharma, cement, minerals and metals.

The road show is mobilised by an ‘Ingenuity Truck’ which will cover over 23 States and 120 cities across India over a period of two years, said a press release.

On display is a comprehensive array of latest products covering electrification, automation and digitalisation from the fields of industry software, automation, power distribution, drive technology, digital and cloud services, industrial training as well as customised financing solutions.

The tour is targeted at various industry verticals and demonstrates the competitive advantage that can be gained by adopting innovative technologies and solutions.

“Digitalisation is a top priority for us in Siemens and the Ingenuity Tour will help us engage and address challenges of our customers from various verticals and industry suppliers across the complete value chain,” said head, Digital Industries, Siemens Ltd, Bhaskar Mandal.

“SMEs can utilise digitalisation to address growing demands such as mastering increasing product and process complexity, reducing time to market, adapting to changing market requirements, deliver individualised products and secure continuous product improvement.”