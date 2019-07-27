Simbu sings for Siddharth’s next

Chennai: Actor Simbu has lent his voice for a number for Siddharth’s next. The movie is a comedy flick and is directed by Karthik G Krish of Kappal fame.

Divyansha Kaushik of Majili fame is playing the female lead. The song was recorded at 5 am as Simbu is busy filming for the Tamil remake of Mufti. The recording took place at Nivas Prasanna’s studio, who is also the music composer. The song is said to be a peppy track and STR who was filming that day for his movie completed it in a jiffy.

STR is filming for his untitled film with Gautham Karthik after which he will begin work for his political action entertainer Maannaadu with director Venkat Prabhu. He also has a movie with director Seeman.