International Cup of Joy set to kickoff in city

Chennai: The third edition of the International Cup of Joy is set to kick off 1 August. According to a release, the tournament was started as an initiative to give kids an experience to play an elite tournament and also to enable scouts across the country to identify the talents and help them progress to the next level.

This year the tournament will be hosted in Chennai in two venues, Chettinad School and Gateway International School. The tournament is jointly supported by First Kick School of Soccer and Sportz Nation.

The ICOJ is an 11 a side football tournament and the tournament is officiated by proper authorised licensed referees. The tournament is set to host 12 top-flight teams in the Sub Junior Category.

Tournament hosts leading I-League Youth league playing teams including Indian Sub Junior I- League Champions Reliance Youth Foundation from Mumbai, former ISL Champion Chennaiyin FC, ARA FC from Gujarat, EYSA FA from Delhi, Football Academy of Bengaluru, First Kick School of Soccer from Coimbatore, Chennai Zone I-League champions FC Madras and few top teams from Chennai.

Adding flair to the tournament is the participation of AFC Cup Giants and Maldivan supergiants Maziya SC from the Maldives who travel down to challenge for the third edition of the tournament. The first two editions of the International Cup of Joy took place in Coimbatore. The tournament was founded by Joy Gabriel who is the CEO for the ICOJ.

The tournament runs on the basis of league cum knockout. The opening fixture will be Reliance Young Champs who face Maziya SC at 7 am, 1 August in Chettinad School, Kelambakkam.

The Third Place and Finals will be held 4 August, Sunday in Chettinad School. The public is allowed to witness the matches and there is free entry for the audience.