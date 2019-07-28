Kovai Kings defeats Trichy Warriors

Chennai: Lyca Kovai Kings batted and bowled with purpose to upstage Ruby Trichy Warriors by 26 runs in the fourth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the India Cements Limited- Sankar Nagar Ground, Tirunelveli here on Saturday.

It was LKK’s second victory of the season from three matches, putting them in the race for a playoff spot. Batting first after winning the toss, LKK did well to post a fighting 161-6 in 20 overs.

Their bowlers led by fast bowler Krishnamoorthy Vignesh (2-12), who accounted for both RTW openers S Aravind (21 off 15 balls) and debutant K Mukunth (2 off 5 balls), did not allow the rival batsmen to settle in and eventually bowled them out for 135 in 19 overs.

Left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan enhanced his reputation as a death-over specialist by claiming four wickets in his second spell (3-0-20-4) after conceding 13 runs in his first over

Earlier, a late charge by all-rounders Antony Dhas (32 off 13 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes) and Akkil Srinaath (36 not out off 22 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) powered LKK to a competitive total. The eighth- wicket partnership of 52 runs off 28 balls between Dhas and Srinaath was central to the rearguard action as they collected 60 runs from the last five overs.

The winners will not have much time to celebrate their success as they will be playing again on Sunday evening against an in-form Chepauk Super Gillies. Ruby Trichy Warriors will travel to NPR College ground, Natham, Dindigul for their next match, against Siechem Madurai Panthers, on Wednesday (July 31).

Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 161-6 in 20 overs(Pradosh Ranjan Paul 34, Anthony Dhas 32, Akkil Srinaath 36 not out; M Poiyamozhi 2-22, Kannan Vignesh 2-50) beat Ruby Trichy Warriors

135 all out in 19 overs (Aditya Barooah 27, Adithya Ganesh 24, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh 2-12, Thangarasu Natarajan 4-33) by 26 runs.