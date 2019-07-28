Road to Rookies Cup kick-starts in India

Chennai: Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup in its fourth edition in India gives young motorsport enthusiasts, between 12 and 16 years of age, a chance to showcase their prowess on an international stage.

According to a release, the race not only defines a new category in the sport in India but also gives the best motorcycle racer in the country a chance to be a part of the internationally acclaimed Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Like last year, both the Suzuki Gixxer Cup and the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup will be run as a part of the 22nd JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship. While the Red Bull Road to Rookies is for riders between the ages of 12 and 16 years, the Suzuki Gixxer Cup will be for riders of 17 years and older.The rider selection process for the upcoming competition was held at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, 22 July.

The five riders selected for Redbull Rookies cup were Ikshan Shanbaug Satara and Aditi Krishnan from Bangalore, Prashanth R, Chennai, Aryan Gurav, Pune and Eshaan Shankar, Delhi.

The championship will be held over two rounds and the most talented rider in the age of 12-16 will get a chance to participate in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup qualifier in Spain on October 15, 16 and 17.