Suriya heaps laurels on Jyothika

Chennai: “Besides perfectly fulfilling her job as a mother in the family, she also beautifully handles her professional life,” says Suriya.

Speaking at the audio launch of Jyothika starrer Jackpot, Suriya said, “Jo is such a dedicated actress that for Raatchasi she learnt Silambam and trained in film action tricks for Jackpot.”

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the makers screened two songs ‘Shero’ and ‘Naa Jilla Kedi’ composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. Kalyan of Gulebagavali fame has helmed Jackpot which also has Revathi, Mansoor Ali Khan, Naan Kadavul Rajendran, Yogi Babu, and Anandaraj in pivotal roles. Jackpot is all set to release on August 2.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyothika, said, “Suriya gifted me an action kit for my role in the film. It had all the safety precaution tools which helped me in the action scenes in Jackpot.”

She assured all that there would be plenty of action and comedy elements. Jackpot will be an entertainer all through. “After having acted with all big heroes in my career, I am sharing the screen with all veteran actresses like Bhanupriya, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Urvashi, Saranya Ponvannan and now Revathi,” she said.

Among those who took part in the event include Danny, Devadarshini, music composer Vishal Chandrasekhar, lyricist-filmmaker Arunraka Kamaraj, veteran artiste Sachu.