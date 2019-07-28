Venkat Prabhu to direct Kajal Aggarwal

Chennai: Director Venkat Prabhu is all set to do a web series. Sources say that he narrated the script to actress Kajal Aggarwal and she has given her initial consent to be a part of the project.

“Venkat Prabhu had originally planned to shoot the script as a feature film. However, he opted to make it in a series format as the content demands a longer run time. Kajal Aggarwal’s character is unique and will have a lot of scope to perform. That’s one of the reasons why she agreed to be part of the project. The series will have 10 episodes, with a run time of one hour each. An official announcement will be made in a week’s time,” those close to Venkat Prabhu says.