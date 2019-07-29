Day 29: Devotees continue to throng Kanchi for Athi Varadar darshan (video)

Chennai: Security arrangements are being tightened and restrictions will be in place during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 31 July, to have darshan of Athi Varadar, said sources in Kanchipuram today.

There were unconfirmed reports earlier that the Prime Minister would be coming to Kanchipuram for darshan 23 July but that did not happen. Now, sources say Modi will be in Kanchipuram 31 July for Athi Varadar darshan.

Today, on the 29th day of Lord Athi Varadar darshan, the deity was resplendent in orange silk that had purple border, along with rose, jasmine and other flower garlands. The ‘wow’ factor today was that a long string of magizham poo was found wound around His abhaya hastham (hand that blesses).

The Lord Athi Vardar idol was taken out of the Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple tank last month and has been giving darshan to the multitude of devotees and pilgrims from 1 July.

Huge inflow of devotees continued today, too, like yesterday (Sunday).

Kanchipuram Collector P Ponniah has warned that action will be taken against those spreading rumours.

Photos / video: D Sundar