Kanchi acharya to observe chaturmasya vratam in Chennai

Chennai: His holiness Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi is camping at Asthiga Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, till 14 September to perform various poojas under vihari varusha samvatsara chaturmasya anushtanam.

Sources from the math at the camp said, acharya will perform trikala (three) poojas for deity Chandramouleeswarar during the anushtanam, apart from vyasa, pournami, grahana punyakala anushtanam, vyasashadai prasada vitharanam and viswaroopa yatra, will be held.

Speaking about the speciality of chaturmasya anushtanam, Sivasubramanian, one of the co-ordinators and member of the committee said, “Sanyasis in general will not move outside during Chaturmasya to avoid hurting living things like insects and small creatures, which would come out during rainy days. During this period, devotees invite saints to stay in their places and perform poojas. In line with the above, acharya is camping in the city till 14 September and will perform various poojas.”

Jagadguru Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal Jayanthi will also be organised on 16 August at the venue. Also, during Adi perukku (3 August) kaveri pooja, on 15 August, upakarma for Rig and Yajur Vedas, Gokulashtami (23 August) and Vinayaga Chaturthi (2 September) will be celebrated.

Annual sadas such as agnihotra, Advaita Vedanta, Veda vidwat, Nitya Veda parayanam, discourses and musical concerts will also be held at the samajam.

For details, contact 97890 61449.