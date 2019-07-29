OPS confident of cordial relationship with Karnataka under Yeddy

Chennai: Tamilnadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Monday greeted B S Yediyurappa on becoming Karnataka Chief Minister, expressing confidence the “cordial” relationship between the two neighbouring states would be further strengthened during the BJP leader’s tenure.

He also expressed hope that Yediyurappa, sworn in Chief Minister for the fourth time Friday, will take Karnataka to “new heights”.

“On behalf of me and the AIADMK party, I convey my best wishes and hearty congratulations on your becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka State. I hope that you would take Karnataka to new heights during your fourth stint…” he said in a tweet.

“Also, I am confident that during your tenure, the cordial relationship which exists between our two States would be strengthened further, in the interests of development of our States,” Panneerselvam said.

Yediyurappa, a Karnataka BJP stalwart, succeeded H D Kumaraswamy who resigned after losing the confidence vote in the Assembly 23 July following a rebellion by a big chunk of ruling Congress and JD(S) MLAs. Yediyurappa won the trust vote this (Monday) morning.