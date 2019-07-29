TN Govt to provide piped water to Sembakkam at a cost of Rs 295 lakh

Chennai: In a move that has made Sembakkam residents happy, the government has sanctioned to provide piped water connection to individual houses. Sources said the scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 295 lakh and around 8,200 people will benefit.

Speaking to News Today, former Sembakkam Municipality chairman G M Shanthakumar said the scheme was proposed in 2015. “A resolution was passed by the council headed by me. I am happy that it has been sanctioned now,” he said.

Elaborating on the scheme, he stated that to get the pipe connection, residents should have paid their property taxes.

“Municipality officials will come to all houses, and hand over the forms and contract documents to avail of the facility. Residents can fill these forms and hand them over to the officers,” he said, adding that the connections will be given in apartments with four flats only.

The project will be implemented in phases, with work for the first one already commencing.

“Officials have started distributing forms in wards 1, 2 and 3. Once this is completed, it will be done in wards 4, 5 and 6,” he said.

Residents will have to pay a deposit to get the connection, it is learnt. “While for houses the amount is Rs 5,000, for commercial buildings, it is Rs 10,000. For industries, the amount is Rs 15,000. Consumers will also have to pay Rs 100 to get the form,” he explained.

They can pay the amount in 10 instalments. “In such a situation, those getting pipe connections for their houses will have to pay Rs 150, commercial outlets, Rs 300, and industrial users, Rs 450,” he said.