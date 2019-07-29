University of New South Wales’ outreach event 6 August

Chennai: The next leg of University of New South Wales’s (UNSW) outreach programme will be held at Taj Coromandal here 6 August.

According to a press release, the outreach programme will enable Indian students to understand the range of options available at the institute, which ranks among the top 50 educational institutions in the world.

Over 20 senior UNSW academics from Schools of Engineering, Business, Art & Design, Arts & Social Sciences, Science, Medicine, Law, Built Environment, will help students decode their ideal career. In addition UNSW offers an exciting new range of scholarships for students from India ranging from $10,000, to $20,000, and full award tuition fees. Students can register directly online or on the spot at the event venue.