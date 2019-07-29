Final schedule of shoot for Vijay’s ‘Bigil’ to be completed 10 Aug

Vijay-starrer Bigil is shaping up well.

Sources say that the makers are planning to wrap up the final schedule of shoot 10 August.

Plans are on to release the movie for Deepavali. Vijay will be seen playing dual role in the film of which one of the characters will be the role of a football coach.

The climax portions of the film were shot extensively in a huge football stadium at Mumbai along with the entire cast and crew.

Other than Vijay, the movie has Nayanthara, Varsha Bollamma, Reba Monica John, Indhuja, Jackie Shroff and Kathir in pivotal roles.

Director Atlee and Vijay come together for third time after Mersal and Theri. Music for the movie is by AR Rahman.

Produced by AGS Entertainments, the movie saw a single Singa Penne released recently.