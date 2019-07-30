Apollo Hospitals has motive in seeking stay into Jaya death probe: Panel

Chennai: The Arumughaswamy Commission set up to probe the circumstances leading to the death of then chief minister J Jayalalithaa, alleges a motive behind the Apollo Hospitals seeking a stay into the probe.

According to reports, the counter-affidavit filed by the commission in the Supreme Court today states about Apollo Hospitals’ plea that seeks stay on the probe into the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, has ‘motive’ in it.

The Supreme Court on 16 April 2019 stayed the proceedings of the Arumughaswamy commission to probe the death of Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospitals in 2016.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the appeal of Apollo against the 4 April order of the Madras High Court rejecting its objection against the ongoing inquiry into the death of the AIADMK leader at the hospital.

“Notice. Stay of further proceedings of the inquiry commission,” the bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, said.

Apollo Hospitals made an appeal in the Supreme Court 10 April against the verdict of the Madras High Court rejecting the plea by the hospital to stop the probe by the Arumughaswamy Commission into the death of Jayalalithaa.