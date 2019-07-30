Decomposed body of man found at Aminjikarai in Chennai

Chennai: The decomposed body of a man was found at a house in Aminjikarai.

Shakthivel (40), a resident of North Agaram Salai, occupied the first floor of a house for the past eight months.

He delivered water cans to houses for a living. House owner, Sreenivasan, lodged a complaint to the police about foul smell emanating from the first floor.

On inspecting the house, police found the body of Shakthivel.

The body was sent to Government Kilpauk Hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Shakthivel lived alone. He lost his parents a few years ago and his wife had left him.

The police are inquiring if it was a suicide or if any one had visited him in the past few days.

The Aminjikarai police have registered a case.