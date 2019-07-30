Editorial: Reddi, steady

On her 133rd birth anniversary today, Google Doodle celebrated Dr Muthulakshmi Reddi, a surgeon, educator, lawmaker and social reformer. When many in her own State have forgotten her and her services, it is praiseworthy that Google decided to offer tributes to her on its homepage. Muthulakshmi was the first female legislator in India. She was appointed to the Madras Legislative Council in 1927. For her, this nomination marked the beginning of her lifelong effort to ‘correct the balance’ for women by removing social abuses and working for equality in moral standards. She was one of the women pioneers who stood for the cause of liberating India from the British. She was a woman activist and social reformer.

Muthulakshmi had many firsts to her credit. She was the first female student to be admitted into a men’s college, the first woman House Surgeon in the Government Maternity and Ophthalmic Hospital, the first woman legislator in British India, the first chairperson of the State Social Welfare Advisory Board, the first woman Deputy President of the Legislative Council, and the first Alderwoman of the Madras Corporation Avvai Home. Muthulakshmi was born in the princely state of Pudukottai of Tamil Nadu. In spite of various constraints faced by girls in India of her time, she completed her higher education and was admitted into the medical profession. In 1907, she joined the Madras Medical College, where she achieved a brilliant academic record. With several gold medals and prizes to her credit, Muthulakshmi graduated in 1912 to become one of the first women doctors in India. Soon thereafter, she came under the influence of Annie Besant, and then of Mahatma Gandhi.

Her father was S Narayanasami, the principal of Maharaja’s College. Her mother was Chandrammal. Narayanasami broke with tradition and sent Muthulakshmi to school. Her enthusiasm for learning was so great that Muthulakshmi’s teachers decided to instruct her in subjects beyond those approved by her father. During her college years, Muthulakshmi met Sarojini Naidu and began to attend women’s meetings. She found women who shared her personal concerns and addressed them in terms of women’s rights. The two great personalities who influenced her life were Mahatma Gandhi and Annie Besant. They persuaded her to devote herself to uplifting women and children. She worked for women’s emancipation at a time when women were confined to the four walls of their room. Muthulakshmi was the author of numerous social reforms. Her book My Experience as a legislator records her service. She passed a resolution to establish a special hospital for women and children. The government accepted her suggestion and opened a children’s section in the maternity hospital. She recommended systematic medical inspection of students in all schools and colleges, run by municipalities as well as other local bodies. Kasturba Hospital at Triplicane is a monument to her efforts. Let’s remember the great personality and recall her services on her birthday today.