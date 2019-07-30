Man escapes from kidnappers, files complaint with Chennai police

Chennai: A man who was kidnapped for failing to repay a loan escaped from captivity and lodged a police complaint at Thirumangalam.

According to the police, Anthonysamy (50), a resident of Padikuppam, Thirumangalam, had borrowed Rs 15 lakh from his friend Sagayam (32).

But Anthonysamy was unable to repay the amount. On the pretext of showing him a property, Sagayam took him to Paramakudi and locked him up in a room. Anthonysamy claimed he was tortured for three days.

He told the police he was threatened with a knife.

After he managed to escape, he lodged a complaint with the Thirumangalam police.

The police have launched a search for Sagayam and his accomplices.