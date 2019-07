Chennai: The Government of India should not take up the neutrino project in the Western Ghats, said MDMK MP Vaiko in the Rajya Sabha today.

He pointed out that UNESCO had declared the Western Ghats as a heritage site and so it should not be disturbed.

Further, said Vaiko, the Mullaiperiyar and Idukki dams were in the vicinity and could be affected by the project.

He said he was worried that the neutrino project could make Tamilnadu a Hiroshima or Nagasaki.