Chennai: Delhi Academy of Medical Science (DAMS) Chennai has announced scholarship for doctors who want to take admission in PG medical preparation courses.

According to a press release, the scholarship test will be held 3 September 2019 at 95 centers across nation and the last date to apply for the test is 22 August.

Selected students will be rewarded according to their all India rank. Free for all courses (including classroom courses, online test series & postal courses) across India will be provided to the students who will grab top 10 ranks across the country. Fifty per cent discount on all courses (including classroom courses, online test series & postal courses) across India will be given to those who score 11-20 ranks across the country. Ranks 21 to 50 will be rewarded with 25 per cent discount on all courses and 10 per cent discount will be given to those who grab 51 to 100 all India rank.

Students from 1st and 2nd year may apply for Paper 1, 3rd and final year students may apply Paper- II and interns/ post intern students may apply for Paper III.

For more details, contact P Dhamodharan at 98401 22525/ [email protected]