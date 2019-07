1,008 devotees from Chennai on padayatra to Melmaruvathur

Chennai: Devotees of Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedam started their pilgrimage by foot from Chennai to participate in Aadi Pooram festival to be held between 2 and 4 August.

A total of 1,008 devotees mostly women commenced their padayatra from Bazullah Road, T Nagar, Tuesday, organised by Perambur Adhiparasakthi Vazhipaadu Mandram member Gopinath.

The Sakthi Trust president Vasantha Lakshmi, Adhiparasakthi temple treasurer Venkatasamy, elders welfare association founder Natarajan, retired police official Murugaya participated, a press release said.