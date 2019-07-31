Actor Siddharth has his hands full

Chennai: Actor Siddharth, who was last seen in Aval, will begin shooting for Indian 2 in from August.

He will play the lead in the National-award winning director Ram’s film. Besides he has director Sasi’s Sivappu Manjal Pachai, co-starring GV Prakash, and Aruvam in which he shares the screen with Catherine Teresa.

Aruvam is directed by debutant Sai Sekhar. The actor will be taking off to Taiwan soon for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

He has been paired opposite Rakul Preet Singh in the movie. He also has Shaitaan Ka Bachcha directed by Kappal director Karthik G Krish, in the pipeline that has Raashi Khanna playing the female lead.