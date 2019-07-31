Ajith’s next ‘Thala60’ to begin in August

Chennai: While we all wait for Ajith’s upcoming movie Nerkonda Paarvai to hit the screen, the actor is all set to begin shooting for his next in August. Tentatively called Thala 60, the making of it is to commence with a pooja by the end of August. This was confirmed by the movie’s producer Boney Kapoor, who took to his Twitter page to thank his Nerkonda Paarvai team.

He wrote, “A big thank you to the entire unit of #NerkondaPaarvai for working towards August 8th release. Happy to announce our next AK60 with #AjithKumar #HVinoth [email protected] will start with Pooja end August 2019.”

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the Hindi blockbuster Pink. Ajith is playing the role of an advocate. The movie has Shraddha Srinath play Taapsee’s character. Vidya Balan, Adhik Ravichandran, Abhirami, Arjun Chidambaram, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao and Sujith Shankar are also part of the movie. Nerkonda Paarvai is all set to hit the screens on 8 August.