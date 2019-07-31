ATP Los Kabos: Prajnesh stuns Australian Millman

Mexico: India’s top singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran stunned World No. 67 John Millman, beginning his campaign at the ATP Los Kabos event with a bang here.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the left-hander, ranked 90 in the world, beat his Australian rival 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in an hour and 49 minutes.

Plenty of opportunities came Prajnesh’s way and he converted five of the 16 break points he earned. The Chennai lad also saved three of the seven chances on his own serve.

Next up for Prajnesh could be World No. 28 Taylor Fritz, who recently won his maiden ATP Tour title in Eastbourne (on grass). The 21-year-old American will be up against German qualifier Dominik Koeofer on Wednesday.

In men’s doubles, the Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja lost their first round duel 3-6, 3-6 to the French combination of Lucas Pouille and Gregoire Barrere.