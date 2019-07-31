BJP will put development back on track in Karnataka: Muralidhar Rao

Hyderabad: A day after BS Yediyurappa won the confidence motion in Karnataka Assembly, BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao asserted that the party would provide the State with a stable government.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The six crore people of Karnataka suffered in the coalition government’s rule during the past one year. It was promised to Karnataka people that BJP government would put it back on track. People have that confidence.”

Rao said all through the developments in the State, BJP in Centre acted democratically and patiently and the party’s respect has been enhanced now. He further claimed many JD(S) and Congress members now wanted to join BJP.

“Under the leadership of Modi ji, they want a stable government at the Centre and in the state. They wish that Karnataka achieve development accordingly. Therefore, the party will further expand in Karnataka,” Rao said.

Rao denied reports that H D Kumaraswamy was urged by JDS MLAs to extend external support to the BJP government in the State. He said that the saffron party did not need any support and it had the ability to run the government in Karnataka on its own.

Reacting to poaching charges on Yediyurappa, Rao said no such thing has been seen in Karnataka. HE further pointed at media reports that there were a number of JDS legislators who were ready to support BJP. This being the case, Kumaraswamy was charging BJP to avoid problems in the future.

On former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar who had said he had carried out his Constitutional duty well, Rao said Kumar was partial right from the beginning until the trust vote was moved.

Muralidhar Rao said the BJP was the “real alternative” to the ruling TRS in Telangana and would put up a forceful fight against it “BJP will haunt the TRS politically and on development issues every minute without letting it sleep in the days to come. We will keep TRS on course,” he told reporters here. The recently-passed Telangana munilipalities bill, on which Governor E S L Narasimhan sought some clarifications, showed that the TRS government lacks commitment towards democracy, he alleged. BJP had pointed out that the bill would not stand legal scrutiny, he said.