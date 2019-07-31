Cinematographer Rathnavelu replaces Raviverman in ‘Indian 2’

Chennai: After several delays, Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan is all set to begin later next month. To be directed by Shankar, who helmed the first part, the mega movie would be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Sources say that cinematographer Raviverman has walked out of the project as he has been assigned to work with Mani Ratnam for his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Sources say that Shankar will now join hands with Rathnavelu instead of Raviverman. Rathnavelu has earlier worked with Shankar in Enthiran.

Indian 2 has Siddharth, Kajal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Vidyut Jamwal, Nedumudi Venu, and Delhi Ganesh in the cast. Music is by Anirudh.