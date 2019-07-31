Hanumantha Rao wants Priyanka as next Congress President

Hyderabad: “Priyanka lao, Congress bachao,” said Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao yesterday.

After the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections held in April, Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post of the party president. Hanumantha Rao wanted AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be made the party president next.

Pointing at the Sonbhadra clash incident and Priyanka’s involvement in it, Rao asserted that Priyanka Gandhi was the only one who can rejuvenate Congress party across India.