Harish Kalyan gets ready for his next ‘Thaarala Prabhu’

Chennai: Harish Kalyan is all set to play the lead in Tamil remake of Hindi hit Vicky Donor.

It will be produced by Screen Scene and it would be directed by Krishna Marimuthu.

Titled as Thaarala Prabhu, ace comedy actor Vivek will be seen as the doctor who encourages Harish to become a sperm donor.

The latest update is that the makers have roped in Tanya Hope of Thadam fame as Harish Kalyan’s romantic interest in the film.

Once Harish completes his ongoing film ‘Dhanushu Rasi Neyargale‘ with Sanjay Bharathi, he will begin shooting for Thaarala Prabhu.