Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa quits politics

Chennai: MGR-Amma Deepa Peravai leader J Deepa announced yesterday she was quitting politics. She is the niece of former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa.

Deepa started her party in 2017 after the death of Jayalalithaa. She unsuccessfully tried to contest the RK Nagar bypoll. However, her nomination was rejected.

Speaking to a television channel, Deepa said she had a bad experience in politics. “The main reason is, after the formation of the Peravai, it was taken on a different direction and I was cheated. I was not prepared for all this, had no experience, no guidance in politics. I didn’t have the right people to guide me,” she said.

She claimed that she was personally attacked many times during her stint in politics and that there was lot of pressure. She said she didn’t expect that her time in politics would be a bad experience.

She further asked people to stop posting abusive comments on women who wanted to pursue politics. She said her supporters were free to join any party they wanted to and that she personally preferred AIADMK.