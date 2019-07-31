Jyothi Sathish is chairperson of ICAI Southern India Regional Council

Chennai: The Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has elected new office-bearers for 2019-20.

The decision was taken at its regional council meeting held recently, according to a release.

Jyothi Satish, practising as a cost accountant from Chennai, has been elected chairperson. It is the first time a woman CMA member has been elected to the post of the Southern Regional Council, said the release.

Sankar P Panicker, advocate and insolvency professional, Cochin, is the vice-chairman, and D Munisekhar has been named secretary. He is a practising cost accountant from Hyderabad.

R Vishwanath Bhat has been elected treasurer. He is also a practising cost accountant.