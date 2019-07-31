Kidnapped woman returns home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A young woman who was allegedly kidnapped on 23 July, returned home yesterday, said a media report.

The woman was a 21-year-old pharmacy student. A man posing as a doctor had promised to get her a job.

On 23 July when the victim and her father had boarded the man’s car, the accused asked the father to some photocopies of her certificates. But the accused drove away the car with the girl inside.

A look out notice was put up and a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on the accused was announced. Following this, the woman was found by a friend at the central bus stand yesterday before she returned home.