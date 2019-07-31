Over 500 students take part in ENVIRO 2019 held in Chennai

Chennai: The 11th edition of ENVIRO 2019, an environmental awareness competition was conducted by Science Olympiad Foundation in collaboration with IWMA (Industrial Waste Management Association) at IIT Madras recently.

More than 500 students from 150 plus schools in and around Chennai had registered for competitions such as cartoon drawing in the junior level, mascot designing in the middle level and live news reporting in the senior level. Awareness on water conservation was also held, a press release said.

IWMA chairman K Baskaran and IIT-M head (Department of Chemistry) inaugurated the event and IIT-Tirupathi professor T S Natarajan conducted a scientific programme.

Renault- Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd managing director and CEO Biju Balendran gave away prizes along with Tamilnadu Pollution Control Board R Ramsubbu.

In juniors, the first prize was won by Sathvika from Hindustan International School, Guindy. In middle level, Kaushalya and Samara from Chettinad Vidyashram came first and in seniors, Ashwajit Singh and Pranav from Padma Seshadiri Senior Secondary School, Siruseri bagged the first prize.

SOF regional coordinator Malathi Sridharan said every year the number of children participating has been increasing with an overwhelming response from schools.