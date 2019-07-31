Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali to marry Indian woman

Karachi: Pace bowler Hasan Ali will become fourth high-profile Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian girl when he ties the knot with Shamia Arzoo next month in Dubai.

Hasan confirmed he had been seeing Haryana’s Shamia for the last one year but said both families were yet to finalise the wedding date.

“Yes I have been friends with an Indian girl whom I met in Dubai but the marriage is not final as yet that will be done by our families,” he said when asked about media reports claiming that his wedding would take place on 20 August.

“I don’t know from where they (media) got the date. But families are yet to decide the date.” Sources close to the cricketer said preparations have already begun at Hasan’s home in Gujrwanwala and the marriage would take place at Atlantis Palm Hotel in Dubai on 20 August.

Shamia holds a degree in Aeronautics from Manav Rachna University and has also studied in England to become a flight engineer with Emirates airlines. She is based in Dubai while her family members are settled in New Delhi. Hasan will the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian girl after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik. Malik married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in April, 2010 and the couple have a son.

Former captain Zaheer Abbas was the first Pakistani player to marry an Indian girl when he tied the knot with a sikh girl who later converted to Islam. Mohsin Khan’s marriage to Indian bollywood star Reena Roy however didn’t last long although they have a daughter from their marriage.