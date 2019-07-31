PCA Motors launches India technical centre in Chennai

Chennai: PCA Motors India Private Limited, part of Groupe PSA, has opened its new India technical centre (ITC), here.

The firm says the ITC will play a key role in smoother and more efficient working of the employees of PSA India and will boost the capacity of the group to accelerate further in India. Eric APODE, senior vice-president, PCA Motors India, was present at the launch.

The ITC is located in a specific building area, Chennai One, part of one of the Chennai Special Economic Zones [SEZ]. The new centre will house departments of research and development, programmes and projects, global purchasing hub, supply chain, etc., said the firm.

The co-location of the technical partner of Groupe PSA – Tata Consultancy Services – located in the same zone, will help to enhance the synergies and efficiency of the work, it added.

EVP and head of India-Pacific, Groupe PSA, Emmanuel Delay, said, “The new India technical centre is an important step for the development of Groupe PSA in India, and is definitely an asset to grow the group’s business in the India and Pacific region. This is part of our strategy to develop a global network of state-of-the-art technical centre, strategically positioned in India, to support a customer-oriented agenda. With the new centre, we’re focusing our investment in creating a cohesive work environment to accelerate our growth. This unified approach will improve speed, efficiency and effectiveness of our employees, while enabling us to address evolving consumer needs more quickly in the future. Our investment in ITC further emphasises the importance of India to our global business.”