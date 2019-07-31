Power shutdown in Chennai 1 August

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city, Thursday, from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 4 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Mathur: 1st Main Road MMDA (1 part), Edaima Nagar, MCG Avenue, CKM Nagar, Aavin Quarters I to VIII & Milk Colony, Metrowater Pump House and Bakthavasalam Nagar 1 to 3 Streets.

Thiruvanmiyur: L B Road (1 part), Indira Nagar 3rd Avenue (1 part), 28th and 29th Cross Streets and Indira Nagar.

Indira Nagar: Canal Bank Road, K B Nagar 1 to 3 Main Road, K B Nagar 2nd and 3rd Sross Street.