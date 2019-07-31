Actor Rana Daggubati is set to produce the biopic on celebrated cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, the makers announced Tuesday.

The film, to be produced under Rana’s banner, Suresh Productions, features Vijay Sethupathi as the Sri Lankan spin legend. Rana said he is excited to have Sethupathi on board for the film to be directed by M S Sripathy and co-produced by Dar Media Pvt Ltd.

Muralitharan has an Indian connection with his wife being from Chennai. He was also a key player in IPL during the early seasons of the league. The film is titled 800 as he is the only cricketer to take 800 wickets in Test cricket.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of his debut Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The story is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema. It is reported to be a trilingual film which will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.