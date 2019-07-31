SC adjourns to 7 August appeal in 8-lane Salem green corridor case

Chennai: The Supreme Court has adjourned to 7 August hearing in the appeal in the case related to the 8-lane green corridor proposed to connect Chennai and Salem.

The Centre had gone on appeal in the case and presented its detailed report in support of the Chennai-Salem green corridor.

Taking up the case today, the Supreme Court said it would have a detailed hearing 7 August.

The ambitious 277.3-km-long project, connecting Salem and Chennai under the Centre’s ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ scheme, was aimed at reducing the travel time between the two cities by half to about 2 hours and 15 minutes from the present six hours.

The 277.3-km expressway, which will begin in Ariyanur in Salem and culminate at Vandalur, near Chennai, will pass through the districts of Salem (36.3 km), Dharmapuri (56 km), Krishnagiri (2 km), Tiruvannamalai (123.9 km) and Kanchipuram (59.1 km).

But the manner in which the alignment was planned, requiring vast tracts of farm lands and forest lands, led to a spate of protests and opposition from the locals, including farmers over fears of losing their land, besides environmentalists who opposed felling of trees for the project.

The Centre had gone on appeal against the Madras High Court order that stayed land acquisition for the project. Today, it presented the detailed report in the Supreme Court which adjourned the case to 7 August.