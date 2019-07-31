Seeman has crucial role in ‘Mundhirikaadu’ film that is based on a novel

Mundhirikaadu , a film set against the backdrop of cashewnut farmers and the appalling conditions they work and live in, is being directed by Kalanjium.

The movie is based on the novel Pethavan by Imayam. The movie will talk about rampant caste discrimination, too.

Actor-politician Seeman plays a crucial role.

The film has Pugazh, son of senior Indian Communist Party leader C Mahendran, making his debut as hero with Subhapriya playing his co-star.

Seeman added that Mundhirikaadu will bring about change in society.

Shooting for the movie began in Chennai a few days ago.