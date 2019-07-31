Telangana CM to conduct a grand yagam at Yadadri temple

Hyderabad: ‘Maha Sudarshana Yagam‘ will be held in a grand manner at Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri, and the Chief Minister Chandrasekar Rao is likely to invite Central government leaders, Chief Ministers of all States and religious leaders.

The area used for the yagam would be spread over 100 acres and would be performed by about 3,000 vedic pundits. 3,000 people would be assisting the ceremony. The Chief Minister is likely to invite religious gurus from all over the country, including Badrinath, Srirangam, Tirupati, (Puri) Jagannath.

A media report said the CM discussed about the ceremony with Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Lakhs of devotees are expected to attend the event.