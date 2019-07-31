Triple Talaq Bill marginalizes Muslim women, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: Reacting to the passage of the Triple Talaq bill in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said, “#TripleTalaqBill should be seen only as one part of many attacks on Muslim identity & citizenship since 2014. Mob violence, police atrocities & mass incarceration wont bog us down. With a firm belief in the Constitution, we’ve withstood oppression, injustices & denial of rights.”

The Hyderabad MP further alleged that the bill was against Muslim women and marginalizes them. Muslim women now have to bear the burden of proof and it forces them into impoverishment. They are also forced to stay in a marriage with an imprisoned man, said Owaisi.

He further tweeted that he hoped the All India Muslim Personal Law Board would challenge the bill’s constitutionality and thus save the country’s constitutional values.

He further added that laws don’t reform society. If that was so then sex-selective abortions, child abuse, wife abandonment, dowry would be history now. He said that it was a a testing time for people like him.