Weather station set up near lake in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: District collector K Rajamani inaugurated a weather station near a lake in Singanallur on Tuesday for the purpose of monitoring weather conditions and to help educate students about climate change. The station was set up by the Corporation and Centre for Urban Biodiversity Conservation and Education.

The lake is spread over 300 acres area, and two years ago this day, the corporation declared it as a biodiversity conservation zone.

A media report said, air temperature, humidity, solar radiation, evaporation, rainfall, wind velocity, wind direction and rainfall would be studied.