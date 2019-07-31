XSeed launches hunt for nation’s ‘Super Teacher’ thru Teacherthon

Chennai: XSeed Education has announced that it will be organising Teacherthon, a conference that will feature teaching contest live on stage.

It will also host the grand finale of the country-wide search for a professional K-12 teacher in the 21st century, said a release.

XSeed says the ‘Super Teacher’ hunt is an endeavour to reach out to the teachers across India to understand the challenges, motivations and incentives that will inspire teaching.

Close to 10,000 teachers will participate in the hunt across the country and the finale, set to happen 10 August, will feature finalists teaching a live classroom. They are to be judged by an expert jury and audience.

The winner will go for a professional development residential programme to Singapore and three runners-up will go for a professional development residential programme in India. Top 25 XSeed teachers will go through an off-site leadership workshop in India and top 100 teachers will receive medals, citations besides trophies for the leading schools.