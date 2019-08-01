Chennaiite wants OSR lands allotted for parking vehicles

Chennai: Pedestrians and motorists of Collector Nagar and JJ Nagar find it difficult to move on narrow stretches like Bazaar Road, Valaiyapathy Salai and Pari Salai. Parking vehicles on both sides of these roads create problems.

However, S Venkatesan, vice-president, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Walkers Club, Elango Nagar has come out with a solution to solve the issue. He appeals to Chennai Corporation to make use of OSR (Open Space Reserved) land as parking area.

Speaking to News Today, Venkatesan, said, “I thank the civic body for converting vacant and OSR lands into parks which are useful to residents. At the same time, the Chennai Corporation has failed to provide parking area for the people coming to shopping and visiting their relatives here.”

“Now, I request officials to make use of a few OSR lands that are available as multi-storey parking zone and collect fee. One of the OSR lands in MMM Hospital can be converted as parking lot. It will be useful for visitors to hospital and customers of shops on Bazaar Road,” he added.

“The flats constructed and sold by Tamilnadu Housing Board on both sides of Ambattur Industrial Estate are also having OSR land, which can be used as public parking area,” said Venkatesan.

He also mentioned that at present the number of parks in the locality is enough for relax and refresh. Now, the need for parking place is increasing. Many motorists in the locality would appreciate the officials, if they take necessary steps to convert OSR lands into parking zone, he added.

“I have seen many motorists parking their vehicles on 120 Feet Road and come by walk for shopping. They do shopping in hurry because there is no safety for the vehicles,” he said.

Venkatesan can be contacted at 9444070309.