Cumi consolidated sales up 6% in Q1

Chennai: Carborundum Universal Limited has announced that its consolidated sales for the quarter ended 30 June increased by six per cent to Rs 664 crore, from Rs 626 crore in the corresponding period of last year driven by growth in the electro minerals and ceramics segments.

At a standalone level, sales grew by three per cent, said the firm, adding that consolidated segmental profitability was impacted by lower margins across segments and lower volumes in abrasives.

The company, at a consolidated level, spent Rs 38 crore on capital expenditure. The debt equity ratio was 0.06. Cash and cash equivalents net of borrowings was at Rs 114 crore.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax was Rs 78 crore as against Rs 95 crore in Q1 of previous year. Profit after tax and non-controlling interest was Rs 53 crore as against Rs 63 crore in Q1 of previous year.

In abrasives, the segment revenue was Rs 259 crore, while electro minerals segment revenue achieved 11 per cent growth. The ceramics segment revenues were higher by 14 per cent at Rs 165 crore as against Rs 145 crore in Q1 of last year.