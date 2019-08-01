Damaged garbage bin at Chennai locality is cause for concern

Chennai: Garbage bins are provided to dump household waste in them. But, what is the use of providing a bin with hole? Dogs and goats in search of food make use of the hole to drag the waste from the can and spread it on the road.

Gokilaa, a resident of Church Road, said, “Initially, we used to dump the waste at the corner of Church Road and EB Office Road. Seeing the mess spread on the roads, the corporation officials provided a garbage bin. Later, they provided another one to keep the spot clean.”

“We dump household waste into the bins to avoid spreading all over the road. The bin made out of iron was good for some time. Then the paint on the bin defaced and it got rusted. After that, the rust on the bin start to fall and we were able to see a small hole. It became big in a few days,” she added.

Santhosh, a college student, said, “This hole helps dogs and goats to pull out the food dumped inside the bins.” “Only the eatables packed with plastic or polythene were dragged out and other waste are inside the bin. After eating the food, the cattle and dogs let out empty papers and polythene,” he added.

“I have seen the holes on these bins are covered inside with waste mat or plywood to protect it from the animals,” said, Ramesh, another resident.

Corporation officials, said, “We will try to replace these damaged bins and we thank the residents for dumping waste inside the cans.”