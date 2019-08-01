FFC appoints Candyfloss as its digital marketing partner

Chennai: Chennai-based Candyfloss, a boutique creative agency, has been appointed as the creative and digital marketing partner for Freedom from Cancer (FFC).

Candyfloss is launching a wide range of creative, digital marketing and social media campaigns for FFC’s Conqueror 2019, the ninth edition of the annual cancer survivors celebration, scheduled to take place in Chennai on 15 August, said a release.

Talking about the association with FFC, founder, Candyfloss, Pramila Jain, said, “We greatly value the opportunity to work a dedicated not-for profit like FFC. As a digital agency, we will be creating various cancer awareness campaigns in social media including Facebook, and Whatsapp. And as a creative partner, we will be designing indoor and outdoor banners, celebrity bite videos, and event promotion videos. We will also help FFC conduct talent hunt competitions, singathons, and variety show entertainments, as part of their cancer awareness and fundraising programs.”