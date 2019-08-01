Hyundai Venue bookings cross 50K in 2 months

Chennai: Hyundai Motor India has announced that its Venue SUV has clocked 50,000 booking within sixty days of its launch. The carmaker has delivered 18,000 units until now.

Commenting on the milestone, National Sales head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Vikas Jain, said, “The Venue has been able to strike a chord with the iGen customers who seek future technology, space, comfort, safety and ergonomics with new age style. We are extremely overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response and milestone created by Venue with 50,000 bookings within sixty days of launch. We are glad that Indian customers have shown their faith in the Blue Link Connected Technology as out of the total Venue delivered so far, over 55 per cent of the cars are Blue Link Enabled Variant. Out of the 50,000 bookings, over 35 per cent customers have preferred the dual clutch transmission technology.”

“Our SUV market share is 21 per cent with the combined sales of Venue, Creta and Tucson,” he added.