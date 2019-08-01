Jaigopal Garodia Charitable Book Bank distributes free books

Chennai: Jaigopal Garodia Charitable Book Bank at Anna Nagar distributed free college books to students of several colleges in Commerce, Arts, Science on 13 July.

Former Minister Gokula Indira was the chief guest and distributed books to 305 students. In the next few months, around 7,000 students would benefit from the scheme.

A press released said, Gokula Indira, advised the students not to get addicted to cell phones and develop reading habits. They are the deciding authorities of their lives. She asked them to be responsible towards themselves and then to their family and society. She also advised them to be self sufficient and stand on their own legs and not depend on others.

Recalling the services of Jaigopal Garodia who established various educational institutions in Chennai and elsewhere and many schemes for the students and society, Gokula Indira said that the philanthropic activities of Garodia were laudable and should continue.

For further details, contact 26206261.