Lufthansa celebrates 25 years of operations in Chennai

Chennai: Lufthansa German Airlines recently celebrated 25 years of operations in Chennai, having commenced its regional operations in 1994 with bi-weekly flights from the city. The airline today operates daily flights from Chennai to Frankfurt.

A release said Lufthansa’s success in Chennai has gone hand-in-hand with the city’s growing global relevance as a key hub for industries such as IT, automobile, textile, and leather. The premium airline, as an enabler of globalisation, has played an integral role in this meteoric rise, it added.

Speaking on the milestone, Senior director, Sales – Lufthansa Group Airlines South Asia, George Ettiyil, said, “In the 25 years since Lufthansa commenced its operations in Chennai, the city has gone on to become a flourishing global hub for IT and heavy industries. We, at Lufthansa, are proud of the role that we have played in enabling this growth.”

“Chennai and the larger Tamilnadu region remain key markets for us. We plan to build on the success that we have earned here by facilitating more premium offerings and experiences for Lufthansa customers from Chennai,” he added.

The airline had already announced its plans to increase the capacity in the business class on Lufthansa flights from Chennai, from summer 2020, with a different seat configuration.